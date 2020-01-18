TLMT's The Week Featuring New Music From Orla Gartland, Ghostking Is Dead, Callum Orr, Lisa Lambe and Tim Chadwick

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Orla Gartland, Ghostking Is Dead, Callum Orr, Lisa Lambe and Tim Chadwick.

Orla Gartland – Heavy

A reverb soaked ballad awash with texture, Orla Gartland’s ‘Heavy’ is deep sounding offering that encapsulates the emotion behind the music in both its production and performance.

Ghostking Is Dead – Palm Tree

A stunningly vivid beat against a grounded pointed vocal, Ghostking Is Dead’s bedroom-pop sound mirrors the lyrical movement between climate change, the renting crisis and fear of the future via sublte but clear imagery.

Callum Orr – You Are A Place I Used To Live

The lead single from Callum Orr’s forthcoming Cathy & Places E.P. (due out on January 24th), ‘You Are A Place I Used To Live’ is a delicately played track that weaves through intricate songwriting and deftly woven melodies that intertwine beneath Orr’s softly portrayed vocal.

Tim Chadwick – Sore Thumb

A stunningly vibrant beat emanates from Tim Chadwick’s latest alt-pop offering with a choruses that jumps out with an intricate beat that juxtaposes the captivating central vocal that moves with emotion.

Lisa Lambe – Tiny Devotions

An gently set folk track that builds to a melodically and harmonically rich closing, Lisa Lambe’s ‘Tiny Devotions’ is handcrafted track filled with intimacy and mood.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify. Photo credit: Zyanya Lorenzo (Tim Chadwick)