By: Stephen White
This Weekend | January 17th – 19th Gig Guide Featuring Whelan's Ones To Watch 2020, 070 Shake & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020, 070 Shake & more.

Friday – January 17th

Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020
Line-up: Pixie Rhythm Cut Orchestra / Jackie Beverly / Arcwords / The Wha & more
Tickets: €6 per day or €12 for all 5 days
Doors: 8 pm

First Fortnight | Therapy Sessions curated by Mango X Mathman – The Workman’s Club
Line-up: Rebel Phoenix / FYNCH / Denise Chaila / Malaki
Tickets: €10
Doors: 8 pm

Tyler Childers – The Grand Social
Tickets: SOLD OUT
Doors: 8 pm

TRIO: Blaithin CarneyOur Cousin Paula / Cat Lundy – Lost Lane
Tickets: €15
Doors: 8 pm

Saturday – January 18th

Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020
Line-up: Sprints / Nerves / Classic Yellow / God Alone & more
Tickets: €6 per day or €12 for all 5 days
Doors: 8 pm

Lee Fields & The Expressions – The Button Factory
Tickets: €30
Doors: 7.30 pm

Sunday – January 19th

Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020
Line-up: Aoife Wolf / Toshín / Dea Matrona & more
Tickets: €6 per day or €12 for all 5 days
Doors: 8 pm

070 Shake – The Button Factory
Tickets: SOLD OUT
Doors: 8 pm