This Weekend | January 17th – 19th Gig Guide Featuring Whelan's Ones To Watch 2020, 070 Shake & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020, 070 Shake & more.
Friday – January 17th
Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020
Line-up: Pixie Rhythm Cut Orchestra / Jackie Beverly / Arcwords / The Wha & more
Tickets: €6 per day or €12 for all 5 days
Doors: 8 pm
First Fortnight | Therapy Sessions curated by Mango X Mathman – The Workman’s Club
Line-up: Rebel Phoenix / FYNCH / Denise Chaila / Malaki
Tickets: €10
Doors: 8 pm
Tyler Childers – The Grand Social
Tickets: SOLD OUT
Doors: 8 pm
TRIO: Blaithin Carney / Our Cousin Paula / Cat Lundy – Lost Lane
Tickets: €15
Doors: 8 pm
Saturday – January 18th
Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020
Line-up: Sprints / Nerves / Classic Yellow / God Alone & more
Tickets: €6 per day or €12 for all 5 days
Doors: 8 pm
Lee Fields & The Expressions – The Button Factory
Tickets: €30
Doors: 7.30 pm
Sunday – January 19th
Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020
Line-up: Aoife Wolf / Toshín / Dea Matrona & more
Tickets: €6 per day or €12 for all 5 days
Doors: 8 pm
070 Shake – The Button Factory
Tickets: SOLD OUT
Doors: 8 pm