This Weekend | January 17th – 19th Gig Guide Featuring Whelan's Ones To Watch 2020, 070 Shake & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020, 070 Shake & more.

Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020

Line-up: Pixie Rhythm Cut Orchestra / Jackie Beverly / Arcwords / The Wha & more

Tickets: €6 per day or €12 for all 5 days

Doors: 8 pm

First Fortnight | Therapy Sessions curated by Mango X Mathman – The Workman’s Club

Line-up: Rebel Phoenix / FYNCH / Denise Chaila / Malaki

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

Tyler Childers – The Grand Social

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 8 pm

TRIO: Blaithin Carney / Our Cousin Paula / Cat Lundy – Lost Lane

Tickets: €15

Doors: 8 pm

Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020

Line-up: Sprints / Nerves / Classic Yellow / God Alone & more

Tickets: €6 per day or €12 for all 5 days

Doors: 8 pm

Lee Fields & The Expressions – The Button Factory

Tickets: €30

Doors: 7.30 pm

Whelan’s Ones To Watch 2020

Line-up: Aoife Wolf / Toshín / Dea Matrona & more

Tickets: €6 per day or €12 for all 5 days

Doors: 8 pm

070 Shake – The Button Factory

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 8 pm