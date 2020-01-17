The Road To The Great Escape 2020 Dublin line up announced

The line up for the forthcoming Road To The Great Escape 2020 Festival in Dublin has been announced including April, Malaki, the Pale White, People Club & more.

Taking place on May 11th & 12th in various venues across Dublin City, the build up event to the Great Escape 2020 in Brighton (May 13th – 16th) will feature live performances from acts set to make their mark at this year’s festival.

The line up for Dublin’s Road To The Great Escape 2020 will include:

AARON SMITH

AMA

APRIL

AVIVA

CHIIILD

DEAR-GOD

GRACEY

GRIFF

HOUSE OF PHARAOHS

HYYTS

KID KAPICHI

LUCIA & THE BEST BOYS

MABES

MALAKI

MASTER PEACE

NOISY

OSCAR LANG

PEOPLE CLUB

STRANGE BONES

THE PALE WHITE

TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS

WALT DISCO

Two-day tickets for Dublin’s Road To The Great Escape 2020 are priced at €17.45 including booking fee and will on sale January 24th at 9am via ticketmaster.ie. Entrance to venues subject to capacity. 18+