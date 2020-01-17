The Road To The Great Escape 2020 Dublin line up announced

The line up for the forthcoming Road To The Great Escape 2020 Festival in Dublin has been announced including April, Malaki, the Pale White, People Club & more.
Taking place on May 11th & 12th in various venues across Dublin City, the build up event to the Great Escape 2020 in Brighton (May 13th – 16th) will feature live performances from acts set to make their mark at this year’s festival.
The line up for Dublin’s Road To The Great Escape 2020 will include:
AARON SMITH
AMA
APRIL
AVIVA
CHIIILD
DEAR-GOD
GRACEY
GRIFF
HOUSE OF PHARAOHS
HYYTS
KID KAPICHI
LUCIA & THE BEST BOYS
MABES
MALAKI
MASTER PEACE
NOISY
OSCAR LANG
PEOPLE CLUB
STRANGE BONES
THE PALE WHITE
TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS
WALT DISCO
Two-day tickets for Dublin’s Road To The Great Escape 2020 are priced at €17.45 including booking fee and will on sale January 24th at 9am via ticketmaster.ie. Entrance to venues subject to capacity. 18+