By: Stephen White
Joan As Police Woman announces two Dublin shows at Pepper Canister Church

Acclaimed songwriter Joan As Police Woman will return to Ireland this year playing a pair of shows at the Pepper Canister Church in Dublin.

Taking place on Saturday, June 13th and Sunday, June 14th, Joan As Police Woman will come to Dublin to perform her upcoming Covers Two album live with Parker Kindred (drums) and Jacob Silver (bass).

Set for release on May 1st, Joan As Police Woman’s Covers Two will feature reworkings of tracks from Prince, Outkast, the Strokes, Blur, Neil Young and more.

Cover Two” Track Listing:

Kiss (Prince)

Spread (Outkast)

Under Control (The Strokes)

Not The Way (Cass McCombs)

Keep Forgetting (Michael Macdonald)

Life’s What You Make It (Talk Talk)

Out of Time (Blur)

On The Beach (Neil Young)

There Are Worse Things I Could Do (Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs)

Running (Gil Scott-Heron)

Tickets for Joan As Police Woman Trio cost EU24.50 plus booking fee and will be on sale now Saturday 17th January at 10am from www.selectivememory.ie and http://bit.ly/JAPW13thJun and  http://bit.ly/JAPW14thJune

May 2020 

6  Helsinki Sello Hall 

10 Brussels Botanique 

11 Stockholm Södra Teatern

13 Amsterdam Paradiso 

15 Turnhout De Warande

16 Vienna Porgy and Bess 

17 Graz Dom Im Berg 

20 Pordenone Capitol 

21 Milan Santeria 

22 Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica

23 Florence Teatro Puccini 

25 Zurich Bogen F 

26 Munich Technikum 

27 Hamburg Elbphilharmonie 

June 

6 Berlin Passionskirche 

8 Aarhus Voxhall 

9 Copenhagen Vega 

10 Bergen Bergenfest 

11 Oslo Piknik I Parken Festival 

13 Dublin Pepper Canister Church 

14 Dublin Pepper Canister Church16 London Union Chapel (on sale now)