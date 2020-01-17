Joan As Police Woman announces two Dublin shows at Pepper Canister Church

Acclaimed songwriter Joan As Police Woman will return to Ireland this year playing a pair of shows at the Pepper Canister Church in Dublin.
Taking place on Saturday, June 13th and Sunday, June 14th, Joan As Police Woman will come to Dublin to perform her upcoming Covers Two album live with Parker Kindred (drums) and Jacob Silver (bass).
Set for release on May 1st, Joan As Police Woman’s Covers Two will feature reworkings of tracks from Prince, Outkast, the Strokes, Blur, Neil Young and more.
Cover Two” Track Listing:
Kiss (Prince)
Spread (Outkast)
Under Control (The Strokes)
Not The Way (Cass McCombs)
Keep Forgetting (Michael Macdonald)
Life’s What You Make It (Talk Talk)
Out of Time (Blur)
On The Beach (Neil Young)
There Are Worse Things I Could Do (Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs)
Running (Gil Scott-Heron)
Tickets for Joan As Police Woman Trio cost EU24.50 plus booking fee and will be on sale now Saturday 17th January at 10am from www.selectivememory.ie and http://bit.ly/JAPW13thJun and http://bit.ly/JAPW14thJune
May 2020
6 Helsinki Sello Hall
10 Brussels Botanique
11 Stockholm Södra Teatern
13 Amsterdam Paradiso
15 Turnhout De Warande
16 Vienna Porgy and Bess
17 Graz Dom Im Berg
20 Pordenone Capitol
21 Milan Santeria
22 Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica
23 Florence Teatro Puccini
25 Zurich Bogen F
26 Munich Technikum
27 Hamburg Elbphilharmonie
June
6 Berlin Passionskirche
8 Aarhus Voxhall
9 Copenhagen Vega
10 Bergen Bergenfest
11 Oslo Piknik I Parken Festival
13 Dublin Pepper Canister Church
14 Dublin Pepper Canister Church16 London Union Chapel (on sale now)