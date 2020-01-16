Elbow, Denise Chaila & more announced for Other Voices Ballina 2020

The first four acts for Other Voices Ballina 2020 have been announced today including Elbow, Denise Chaila & more.

Other Voices Ballina 2020 will take place on Friday, February 28th and Saturday, February 29th as Other Voices returns to Mayo for the second year for performances in St. Michael’s Church and more than 30 free gigs in venues across Ballina as part of the music trail.

The first four artists announced to perform at Other Voices Ballina 2020 are Elbow, Skinny Living, Denise Chaila & Jesca Hoop.

Tickets for the intimate TV recordings at St. Michael’s Church will be made available by competition only through Other Voices and partners social media and digital platforms. Church Performances from St. Michael’s will be live-streamed into venues around Ballina town.

Other Voices have a brand new rolling submission policy for musicians who are interested in performing at Other Voices events throughout the year. Whether you are a band, a singer-songwriter, a rapper, DJ collective or duo, you are invited to apply for a chance to play. To get the ball rolling, if you are interested in submitting your act for consideration for Other Voices Ballina 2020, all you have to do is apply HERE but you need to get in quick as the application closing date is Friday 24th January at 5pm.