Kurt Vile announces solo show in Vicar Street

Kurt Vile has just announced a headline solo show in Vicar Street in Dublin this summer.

Taking place at the Dublin venue on Friday, June 12th Kurt Vile will come to Ireland as he embarks on his first UK & Europe solo shows in six years.

The Vicar Street announcement comes off the back of the release of a short documentary about Vile called bottle back which came out in October and directed by Ryan Scott.

Kurt Vile European solo tour dates:

29.5 Heimathafen – Berlin, Germany

30.5 Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany

31.5 Heartland festival – Kværndrup, Denmark

2.6 Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK

7.6 Muziekgieterij – Maastricht, Netherlands

8.6 TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands

9.6 Kulturkirche – Köln, Germany

10.6 De Roma – Antwerp, Belgium

12.6 Vicar Street – Dublin, Ireland

Tickets to see Kurt Vile live in Vicar Street, Dublin on June 12th are priced at €35.00 and will go on sale Wednesday, 15th January at 9AM via ticketmaster.ie.