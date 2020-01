This Weekend | January 10th – 12th Gig Guide Featuring First Fortnight, Dublin Bowie Festival, Vinyl and Wine & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features First Fortnight, Dublin Bowie Festival, Vinyl & Wine and more.

Chewing On Tin Foil – Whelan’s

Tickets: €15

Doors: 8 pm

Dublin Bowie Festival | The Bowie Ball – Whelan’s

Tickets: €10

Doors: 11.30 pm

First Fortnight | Therapy Sessions curated by Ham Sandwich – The Workman’s Club

Line-up: Laurie Shaw / Tebi Rex / Cmat

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

Amy Naessens – Whelan’s Upstairs

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

Dublin Bowie Festival | Art Crime Inc. – the Workman’s Club

Tickets: €12

Doors: 11.30 pm

Dublin Bowie Festival | Tony Visconti & Woody Woodmansey HOLY HOLY – Olympia Theatre

Tickets: €45

Doors: 7.30 pm

Dublin Bowie Festival | Mother Love – Lost Lane

Tickets: €10

Doors: 11 pm

An Evening With Shaun Ryder – Sugar Club

Tickets: €20

Doors: 7.30 pm

Vinyl & Wine presents: Blackstar – Lost Lane

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 5 pm