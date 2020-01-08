RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2019 Album of the Year nominees announced

The shortlist of nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2019 Album of the Year has been announced today.

Announced on the Tracy Clifford show on 2fm this afternoon, the nominations for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 are:

Daithí – L.O.S.S

Mick Flannery – Mick Flannery

Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel

Girl Band – The Talkies

Jafaris – Stride

Junior Brother – Pull The Right Rope

Lankum – The Live Long Day

Soak – Grim Town

Maija Sofia – Bath Time

Sorcha Richardson – First Prize Bravery

The shortlist for the Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, January 29th.

The Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 and Song of the Year 2019 will be announced at an award ceremony in Vicar Street on March 5th and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in a special four hour extended programme from 7-11pm.

Past winners of the Choice Music Prize Album of the Year include; O Emperor, Soak, Rusangano Family, the Gloaming, Villagers, Jape, Julie Feeney & more. For more information visit choicemusicprize.ie.

Tickets to the Choice Music Prize show on Thursday, March 5th in Vicar Street are priced at €28 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie.