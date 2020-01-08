Quarter Block Party 2020 Full Line-Up Announced

The full music line-up for the Quarter Block Party 2020 in Cork next month has been announced including God Alone, Maija Sofia, Lemoncello and Aoife Nessa Frances.
Taking from Thursday, February 6th to Sunday, February 9th in venues across Cork City, including a new FREE music trail, the live music line-up for the Quarter Block Party 2020 festival will feature:
Gyda Valtysdóttir :: John Francis Flynn :: The Bonk
Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies :: God Alone :: Aoife Nessa Frances
Jar Jar Jr :: Pretty Happy :: Melts :: Soft Focus :: Maija Sofia :: Autre Monde
CMAT :: An Taobh Eile :: Arthuritis :: Rachel Lavelle :: Lemoncello :: Sister Ghost
Soft Focus :: Elaine Howley :: Mark Waldron Hyden :: Fears :: Myles Manley
:: Rowan :: Outsider YP :: Dream-Cycles :: Junk Drawer :: Whozyerman?
Acid Granny :: DDR PARTY :: Tonnta :: Actual Acid
Gain access to events through single event tickets, or with Bundle Passes (€30 + booking fee for three live music shows) and Live Art Bundle Passes (€60 + booking fee for all eight dance/theatre shows). There is a limited amount of Full Festival Passes (€100 for entry to all every show at Quarter Block Party). Tickets on sale now from uticket.ie. View the full programme at quarterblockpartycork.com