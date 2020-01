This Weekend | January 3rd – 5th Gig Guide featuring Ailbhe Reddy, Lankum, Havvk, Loah & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features Ailbhe Reddy, Lankum, Havvk, Loah & more.

Women’s Christmas | Wallis Bird / Ailbhe Reddy – The Workman’s Club

Tickets: €15 in aid of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Doors: 8 pm

Women’s Christmas | Elaine Malone / Extra Vision – The Workman’s Club

Tickets: €5 in aid of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Doors: 11 pm

Women’s Christmas | Loah / Maija Sofia / Toshín – The Workman’s Club

Tickets: €15 in aid of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Doors: 8 pm

Women’s Christmas | DJ Egg & Roo Honeychild – The Workman’s Club

Tickets: €5 in aid of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Doors: 11 pm

Women’s Christmas | Havvk / Bitch Falcon – The Workman’s Club

Tickets: €15 in aid of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Doors: 8 pm

