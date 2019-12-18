By: Stephen White
Premier | Nerves push against toxic masculinity with the feral indie sound of 'Glasshouse'

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of the music video for ‘Glasshouse’ by Nerves.

The feral indie-pop of Nerves new single ‘Glasshouse’ finds the three-piece pushing against toxic masculinity with a sound that screeches, fuzzes and rattles through angular dynamic jumps and frustration pelted vocals.

‘Glasshouse’ marks a growth into more fore-front leading, immediate music from Nerves as the band capture of their live sets within a single that feels vital to listen to.

‘Glasshouse’ by Nerves is due out on December 19th via Post-Pop Records.