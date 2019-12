This Weekend | December 13th – 15th Gig Guide featuring Villagers, Hamsandwich, Soda Blonde, Fangclub & more

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly gig guide This Weekend features Villagers, Hamsandwich, Soda Blonde & more.

Villagers – Vicar Street

Support: Conchúr White

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7.30 pm

Fangclub – the Button Factory

Support: Cherym

Tickets: €16.50

Doors: 7.30 pm

Hamsandwich – Whelan’s

Support: Zestra

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 8 pm

The Wha – Whelan’s Upstairs

Support: Skinner / Kynsy

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

King Bones – Bello Bar

Support: NibZz / Huntings

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

Greyface – the Academy 2

Tickets: €13

Doors: 8 pm

Villagers – Vicar Street

Support: Conchúr White

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7.30 pm

The Scratch – the Button Factory

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 7.30 pm

Milk – the Workman’s Club

Support: Lorraine Club

Tickets: €13.50

Doors: 8 pm

Blue Hawaii – Whelan’s

Tickets: €10

Doors: 8 pm

Hamsandwich – Whelan’s

Support: Zestra

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Doors: 8 pm

The Blades – the Academy

Tickets: €30

Doors: 8 pm

RRIC presents Wild Rocket & Creepy Future – Bloody Mary’s

Tickets: FREE

Doors: 8 pm

Soda Blonde – Whelan’s

Tickets: €16.50

Doors: 8 pm