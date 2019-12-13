Guns 'N' Roses announce Dublin show at Marlay Park

Guns ‘N’ Roses will return to Dublin next summer with a headline show at Marlay Park.

Taking place on Saturday, June 27th at the outdoor Dublin venue, Guns ‘N’ Roses will come to Ireland as part of a massive World Tour in 2020 playing tracks from a career that includes the stand-out albums Appetite For Destruction and Use Your Illusion I & II. See full list of dates below.

GUNS ‘N’ ROSES 2020 TOUR DATES

Friday, 31st January, 2020 Miami, Florida American Airlines Arena (Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival)

Saturday, 14th March, 2020 Mexico City, Mexico Vive Latino Festival

Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

Saturday, 21st March, 2020 Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 Lima, Peru Estadio Universidada San Marcos

Friday, 27th March, 2020 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza

Sunday, 29th March, 2020 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza

Friday, 3rd April, 2020 Sao Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza

Sunday, 5th April, 2020 Bogota, Colombia Estereo Picnic

Wednesday, 20th May, 2020 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Algés

Saturday, 23rd May, 2020 Seville, Spain Estadio Benito Villamarin

Tuesday, 26th May, 2020 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

Friday, 29th May, 2020 London, UK Tottenham Stadium

Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

Saturday, 6th June, 2020 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rocks (Festival)

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium

Friday, 12 June, 2020 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks (Festival)

Sunday, 14th June, 2020 Berne, Switzerland Stade de Suisse

Wednesday, 17th June, 2020 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

Friday, 19th June, 2020 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport

Sunday, 21st June, 2020 Landgraaf, Holland Pinkpop (Festival)

Saturday, 27th June, 2020 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park



Tickets to see Guns ‘N’ Roses live at Marlay Park, Dublin on June 27th are priced from €99.50 including booking fees go on sale to the general public THIS WEDNESDAY 18 December at 9AM via ticketmaster.ie.