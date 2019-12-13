Guns 'N' Roses announce Dublin show at Marlay Park

Guns ‘N’ Roses will return to Dublin next summer with a headline show at Marlay Park.
Taking place on Saturday, June 27th at the outdoor Dublin venue, Guns ‘N’ Roses will come to Ireland as part of a massive World Tour in 2020 playing tracks from a career that includes the stand-out albums Appetite For Destruction and Use Your Illusion I & II. See full list of dates below.
GUNS ‘N’ ROSES 2020 TOUR DATES
Friday, 31st January, 2020 Miami, Florida American Airlines Arena (Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival)
Saturday, 14th March, 2020 Mexico City, Mexico Vive Latino Festival
Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
Saturday, 21st March, 2020 Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 Lima, Peru Estadio Universidada San Marcos
Friday, 27th March, 2020 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza
Sunday, 29th March, 2020 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza
Friday, 3rd April, 2020 Sao Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza
Sunday, 5th April, 2020 Bogota, Colombia Estereo Picnic
Wednesday, 20th May, 2020 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Algés
Saturday, 23rd May, 2020 Seville, Spain Estadio Benito Villamarin
Tuesday, 26th May, 2020 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
Friday, 29th May, 2020 London, UK Tottenham Stadium
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion
Saturday, 6th June, 2020 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rocks (Festival)
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium
Friday, 12 June, 2020 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks (Festival)
Sunday, 14th June, 2020 Berne, Switzerland Stade de Suisse
Wednesday, 17th June, 2020 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
Friday, 19th June, 2020 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport
Sunday, 21st June, 2020 Landgraaf, Holland Pinkpop (Festival)
Saturday, 27th June, 2020 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park
Tickets to see Guns ‘N’ Roses live at Marlay Park, Dublin on June 27th are priced from €99.50 including booking fees go on sale to the general public THIS WEDNESDAY 18 December at 9AM via ticketmaster.ie.