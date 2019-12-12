Sunstroke 2020 adds Mastodon, the Distillers, Kerbdog & more

The Sunstroke 2020 line-up continues to take shape with the addition of Mastodon, the Distillers, Kerbdog & more.

Taking place over three stages at Punchestown Racecourse on Saturday, July 13th and Sunday, July 14th Sunstroke 2020 line-up will now feature MASTODON SEPULTURA THE DISTILLERS FIRE FROM THE GODS FIELDS OF THE NEPHILIM KERBDOG POPPY SYLOSIS DREAM STATESLEEP TOKEN THE RAVEN AGE and VUKOVI.

Acts already confirmed for Sunstroke 2020 include Faith No More, Deftones, the Jesus & Mary Chain, Thumper, Bitch Falcon, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Bowling For Soup, Black Veil Brides, Pup, Killing Joke, the Scratch & many more. See the day-to-day line-up breakdown above.

More acts will be added to the Sunstroke 2020 line-up in the coming months. For more information on the festival visit sunstrokeireland.com.

SUNSTROKE 2020 TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW VIA TICKETMASTER.IE.

Day tickets €79.50 inc bk fee

Weekend tickets €139.50 inc bk fee

Weekend tickets with camping €169.50 inc bk fee