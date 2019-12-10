The Road To The Great Escape 2020 set for Dublin next summer

A brand new two-day live music event will take place in Dublin next summer summer called The Road To The Great Escape.

Coming as part of the build up to the Great Escape 2020 music festival in Brighton next May (13th to 16th), the Road to The Great Escape will take over both Dublin and Glasgow in the week prior featuring 30 emerging acts from around the world and are part of the festival line up itself.

Running on May 11th and 12th, the Road To The Great Escape 2020 will take place Dublin venues in the Academy 2, Lost Lane, the Grand Social and Tramline. The line up will be announced in January 2020.

Two-day tickets to the Road to The Great Escape 2020 are pricd at €17.45 including booking fee on sale January 2020.