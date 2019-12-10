The Frames announce 30th anniversary gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

The Frames are set to celebrate their 30th anniversay with a gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

Taking place at the outdoor venue on Saturday, June 20th of next summer, the Frames plus special guests will mark three decades of music with a show that will cover the group’s back catalog including Fitzcaraldo, For The Birds and Dance The Devil.

Speaking about the upcoming Frames gig Glen Hansard comments “There’s something about stepping back into the furious belly of this beast where the low bells chime around the parish, where time is swallowed and years slip by, this place where most of my hearing went in the sound of working it out from soaring angst to occasional pride into unmoored middle age. The songs grow too and change their meaning, till it all collapses together into the glorious bonfire that is The Frames”

Tickets to see the Frames live at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham are priced at €55 and will go on sale Friday December 13th at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.