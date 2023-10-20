6 Songs From The Week In Music

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly New Irish Music Spotify playlist featuring Fia Moon, Tandem Felix, John Francis Flynn & more
Fia Moon – On Fire
The rhythmically set ‘On Fire’ finds fast rising pop artist Fia Moon deliver a sound alive with dynamic twists and turns beneath Moon’s captivating vocal tones and shapes.
Tandem Felix – The Kitchen
Taken from Tandem Felix’s brand new album There’s A New Sheriff In Town, ‘The Kitchen’ cuts a hazy, angular shape as the track moves from serene sections to fuzz-ridden moments in the blink of an eye.
John Francis Flynn – Willie Crotty
The slow-burn sprawl of John Francis Flynn’s ‘Willie Crotty’ takes a gradual build, working its way through a myriad of textures, the track rests on Flynn’s powerful presence within the deep soundscapes.
Michael Moloney
An inescapable vibrant sound comes bursting out of the speakers with Michael Moloney’s ‘Can’t Dance’. A swing for the fences pop track, the song plays across a myriad of hooks and beats.
The Mary Wallopers – Irish Rock N Roll
The Mary Wallopers Irish Rock N Roll is a tangled tapestry of trad, folk and punk. From the rolling sound of ‘Rakes Of Poverty’ to he stark twang of ‘The Idler’, the album has an over-arching sound that’s true to its roots.
Sarah Buckley – Wind Chimes
The handmade sound of ‘Wind Chimes’ finds Sarah Buckley creating an intimate sound and style within the personally charged tones and moods of her songwriting.