Stephen WhiteLeave a Comment on TLMT’s Gigs of the Week

TLMT’s Gigs of the Week

Ellie Goulding

3Olympia Theatre – October 16th

Tickets

Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Vicar Street – October 16th

Tickets
Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys

3Arena – October 17th

Tickets

Cory Wong

Vicar Street – October 17th

Tickets

Rachel Mae Hannon

Whelan’s – October 20th

Tickets

Jape

Button Factory – October 20th

Tickets

Ham Sandwich

3Olympia Theatre – October 21st

Tickets

Jape

Whelan’s – October 21st

Tickets

Mahalia

Vicar Street – October 13th

Tickets

Tebi Rex

The Grand Social – October 13th

Tickets

Theo Katzman

Vicar Street – October 14th

Tickets

Kean Kavanagh

Whelan’s – October 14th

Tickets
Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys

3Arena – October 15th

Tickets
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Location Dublin, Ireland E-mail stephen@thelastmixedtape.com
%d bloggers like this:
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close