TLMT’s Gigs of the Week

Ellie Goulding
3Olympia Theatre – October 16th
Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Vicar Street – October 16th
Arctic Monkeys
3Arena – October 17th
Cory Wong
Vicar Street – October 17th
Rachel Mae Hannon
Whelan’s – October 20th
Jape
Button Factory – October 20th
Ham Sandwich
3Olympia Theatre – October 21st
Jape
Whelan’s – October 21st
Mahalia
Vicar Street – October 13th
Tebi Rex
The Grand Social – October 13th
Theo Katzman
Vicar Street – October 14th
Kean Kavanagh
Whelan’s – October 14th
Arctic Monkeys
3Arena – October 15th
Advertisements