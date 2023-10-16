The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have today announced a major summer tour of the UK and Ireland in 2024 which includes a Dublin, Ireland show at 3Arena on 10th June. See full tour dates below.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer UK and Ireland Tour 2024

Friday 7th June Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 8th June London The O2

Monday 10th June Dublin 3Arena

Wednesday 12th June Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 13th June Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 14th June Cardiff Castle

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new—and it still is today. As a result, they’ve sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], platinum Adore [1998], and gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000].

The iconic Weezer return to the UK following their stint on the Hella Mega sold out stadium tour, the release of their innovative quartet of EPs SZNZ in 2022 and massive sold out headline US tour.

Weezer’s music has been streamed billions of times with the band selling over 10 million albums in the U.S. and over 35 million records worldwide since their debut album’s release in 1994. Their catalogue has included such megahits as “Buddy Holly,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” “Say It Ain’t So,” “El Scorcho,” “Hash Pipe,” “Island In The Sun,” “Beverly Hills,” “Pork and Beans,” and more.

Tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer live at the 3Arena Dublin on June 10th are priced from €69.50 including booking fees go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie.

