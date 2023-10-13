6 Songs From The Week In Music

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly New Irish Music Spotify playlist featuring CMAT, Ailsha, the Fae, Rooue, & more
CMAT – California
Opening CMAT’s Crazymad, For Me ‘California’ captures the scale and intimacy of CMAT’s songwriting in a sound that mirrors the escapism and retrospection at play. Full TLMT album review in-coming.
Ailsha – Nightmare
The pulsing, contorted fuzz-driven sound of Ailsha’s ‘Nightmare’ finds the artist creating a tour de force punk-rock track that fills out the dynamic and sonic spectrum.
Rooue – So Bad
Rooue’s ‘So Bad’ finds the pop duo taking a strong sonic leap forward. Featuring a stylistically strong beat and commanding vocal weaving, the track swings for the fences and matches the ambition.
Vernon Jane – In Tune
Taken from Vernon Jane’s brand-new album Chestpains and Sidepieces, ‘In Tune’ highlights the bands’ and albums’ sense of dynamic push and pull, characterized by intricate songwriting and performance. Full TLMT album review in-coming.
Elliott Mo – Circles
A kaleidoscope of electronic delights, the lush mood and tone of Elliot Mo’s ‘Cirlces’ is a journey into vivid beats punctuated by vibrant pops and clicks.
The Fae – Friend of a Friend
The dreamlike array found at the centre of the Fae’s ‘Friend of a Friend’ is a wonderfully textured offering from the trio that melds flourishes of alt-rock dynamism and dream-pop wonder.