9 Songs From The Week In Music

The Last Mixed Tape’s weekly New Irish Music Spotify playlist featuring Cruel Sister, Rudy, Nara & more
Cruel Sister – Hands
Cruel Sister’s dynamically charged new single ‘Hands’ finds its power in the clashing alt-rock push and pull that surrounds the music and Cruel Sister’s commanding vocal thread.
Naoise Roo – Sacred Cow
Naoise Roo makes her return with the darkly lit twang and rumble of ‘Sacred Cow’, a song that centres itself around Roo’s commanding crooning and abstracting lyrical expressionism.
Nara – Scarlet
The serene pop mood of Nara’s ‘Scarlet’ rests itself upon a lush production, slick beat and hushed vocal that draws you further into the music.
Rudy – Stevie
The rumbled lo-if indie-pop of Rudy’s ‘Stevie’ finds a dreamlike tone within the deeply layered textures of the sound, allowing the songwriter to convey the emotion behind the music.
The Neon Cars – The Way It’s Always Been
The vibrant indie-rock of the Neon Cars come to the fore on the expansive ‘The Way It’s Always Been’. Cast across a bedrock of jangled hooks and sing-a-along choruses, the track as undeniable sense of scale.
Faoi Bhláth – Hands
Faoi Bhláth’s haunting ‘Witches’ casts its spell within a jolting soundscape as the artist weaves a captivating performance around the swirling tones and dynamics.
Hxney – Sweet Spot
The stylistically striking sound of Hxney’s ‘Sweet Spot’ wraps itself around a wonderfully portrayed, harmony rich vocal performance that blends brilliantly into the beat.
Sick Love – Holly
A bone rattling slice of indie-rock, Sick Love’s dynamic new track ‘Holly’ continues the group’s comeback and sonic step forward with a sound that is honed in its shape and form.
Moncrieff – Love Somebody
Our first glimpse into Moncrieff debut album, ‘Love Somebody’ is an endlessly ambitious offering brought to life via big choruses, powerful beats and commanding vocal harmonies.