Coldplay announce Croke Park, Dublin shows & European Tour

Coldplay will return to Ireland next year with a pair of dates at Croke Park in Dublin on August Thirsday 29th & Friday 30th. The announcement comes as part of Coldplays 2024 Music Of The Spheres World Tour European leg. See below for the full list of details.

Coldplay 2024 European Tour

JUNE 2024

8: Athens – Olympic Stadium

12: Bucharest – Arena Națională

16: Budapest – Puskas Arena

22: Lyon – Groupama Stadium

23: Lyon – Groupama Stadium

JULY 2024

12: Rome – Stadio Olimpico

13: Rome – Stadio Olimpico

20: Dusseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena

21: Dusseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena

28: Helsinki – Olympiastadion

AUGUST 2024

15: Munich – Olympiastadion

17: Munich – Olympiastadion

21: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

22: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

29: Dublin – Croke Park

30: Dublin – Croke Park

Fans can register for first access to ticketsin the presale – which begins for all shows on Tuesday, July 25 (see local timings below) – at Coldplay.com now.