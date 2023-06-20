Taylor Swift announces Aviva Stadium, Dublin show as part of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift will play the Aviva Stadium in Dublin next June

Taylor Swift has just announced the UK & Europe dates for her upcoming Eras Tour 2024, will kick off on 9May 2024 in Paris and wrap up on 17August 2024 in London. The tour will include two Irish shows at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28th and 29th. See below for the full list of dates.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2024 UK & Europe

DATE CITY VENUE ON-SALE DATE & TIME

9 May Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

10 May Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

17 May Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena Tue 11 July, 2pm (local)

24 May Lisbon, Portugal Estádio da Luz Wed 12 July, 12pm (local)

30 May Madrid, Spain Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Thu 13 July, 2pm (local)

2 June Lyon, France Groupama Stadium Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

7 June Edinburgh, UK BT Murrayfield Stadium Wed 19 July, 2pm (local)

8 June Edinburgh, UK BT Murrayfield Stadium Wed 19 July, 2pm (local)

14 June Liverpool, UK Anfield Stadium Thu 20 July, 2pm (local)

15 June Liverpool, UK Anfield Stadium Thu 20 July, 2pm (local)

18 June Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium Thu 20 July, 2pm (local)

21 June London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

22 June London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

28 June Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium Thu 13 July, 10am (local)

29 June Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium Thu 13 July, 10am (local)

5 July Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA Wed 12 July, 2pm (local)

6 July Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA Wed 12 July, 2pm (local)

9 July Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund Zürich Thu 13 July, 10am (local)

13 July Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium Thu 13 July, 12pm (local)

18 July Gelsenkirchen, Germany VELTINS-Arena Wed 12 July, 10am (local)

23 July Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion Wed 12 July, 10am (local)

27 July Munich, Germany Olympiastadion Wed 12 July, 10am (local)

2 August Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy Wed 12 July, 12pm (local)

9 August Vienna, Austria Ernst-Happel-Stadion Tue 11 July, 12pm (local)

16 August London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

17 August London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

Ticket info

To help tickets reach the hands of fans who want to attend the shows, there will be the opportunity to register for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets ahead of the on-sale.

Registration is now open. Fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page HERE up until Thursday 22nd June at 11:59pm (local time) in the UK, and on Friday 23rd June at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe. Subject to licence.

Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates and times listed below. Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would like to attend.

Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets. Additional information on the registration process can be found at Taylorswift.com/tour by clicking through to each city.

Fans who participated in the Taylor Swift UK store Midnights album pre-order offer will qualify for special pre-sale access to all UK and Ireland shows and will be officially communicated with via the email supplied at checkout.

Taylor Swift UK store Midnights pre-order pre-sale access ticket sales start at:

Mon 10 July, 10am (local) London

Tue 11 July, 10 am (local) Edinburgh and Dublin

Wed 12 July, 10 am (local) Cardiff and Liverpool

Tickets for all UK & Europe dates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while ticket inventory lasts.

