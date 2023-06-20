The Last Mixed Tape

Taylor Swift announces Aviva Stadium, Dublin show as part of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift will play the Aviva Stadium in Dublin next June

Taylor Swift has just announced the UK & Europe dates for her upcoming Eras Tour 2024, will kick off on 9May 2024 in Paris and wrap up on 17August 2024 in London. The tour will include two Irish shows at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28th and 29th. See below for the full list of dates.

DATE                 CITY                                          VENUE                                       ON-SALE DATE & TIME

9 May                Paris, France                               Paris La Défense Arena                  Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

10 May              Paris, France                               Paris La Défense Arena                     Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

17 May              Stockholm, Sweden                      Friends Arena                                       Tue 11 July, 2pm (local)

24 May              Lisbon, Portugal                           Estádio da Luz                                       Wed 12 July, 12pm (local)

30 May              Madrid, Spain                               Estadio Santiago Bernabéu                 Thu 13 July, 2pm (local)    

2 June                Lyon, France                               Groupama Stadium                             Tue 11 July, 10am (local)

7 June                     Edinburgh, UK                                       BT Murrayfield Stadium                      Wed 19 July, 2pm (local)

8 June                     Edinburgh, UK                                       BT Murrayfield Stadium                      Wed 19 July, 2pm (local)

14 June                  Liverpool, UK                                        Anfield Stadium                                    Thu 20 July, 2pm (local)

15 June                  Liverpool, UK                                        Anfield Stadium                                    Thu 20 July, 2pm (local)

18 June              Cardiff, UK                                  Principality Stadium                             Thu 20 July, 2pm (local)

21 June              London, UK                                 Wembley Stadium                               Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

22 June              London, UK                                 Wembley Stadium                               Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

28 June            Dublin, Ireland                       Aviva Stadium                             Thu 13 July, 10am (local)

29 June            Dublin, Ireland                       Aviva Stadium                             Thu 13 July, 10am (local)

5 July                 Amsterdam, Netherlands              Johan Cruijff ArenA                              Wed 12 July, 2pm (local)

6 July                 Amsterdam, Netherlands              Johan Cruijff ArenA                              Wed 12 July, 2pm (local)

9 July                 Zurich, Switzerland                          Stadion Letzigrund Zürich                   Thu 13 July, 10am (local)

13 July               Milan, Italy                                    San Siro Stadium                                  Thu 13 July, 12pm (local)

18 July               Gelsenkirchen, Germany               VELTINS-Arena                                     Wed 12 July, 10am (local) 

23 July               Hamburg, Germany                         Volksparkstadion                                  Wed 12 July, 10am (local)

27 July               Munich, Germany                            Olympiastadion                                    Wed 12 July, 10am (local)

2 August            Warsaw, Poland                           PGE Narodowy                                     Wed 12 July, 12pm (local)

9 August            Vienna, Austria                            Ernst-Happel-Stadion                          Tue 11 July, 12pm (local)  

16 August           London, UK                                 Wembley Stadium                        Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)     

17 August London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

Ticket info

To help tickets reach the hands of fans who want to attend the shows, there will be the opportunity to register for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets ahead of the on-sale. 

 

Registration is now open. Fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page HERE up until Thursday 22nd June at 11:59pm (local time) in the UK, and on Friday 23rd June at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe. Subject to licence.

 

Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates and times listed below. Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would like to attend.

 

Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets. Additional information on the registration process can be found at Taylorswift.com/tour by clicking through to each city. 

 

Fans who participated in the Taylor Swift UK store Midnights album pre-order offer will qualify for special pre-sale access to all UK and Ireland shows and will be officially communicated with via the email supplied at checkout.

 

Taylor Swift UK store Midnights pre-order pre-sale access ticket sales start at: 

Mon 10 July, 10am (local)                   London

Tue 11 July, 10 am (local)                    Edinburgh and Dublin

Wed 12 July, 10 am (local)                  Cardiff and Liverpool               

 

Tickets for all UK & Europe dates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while ticket inventory lasts.

