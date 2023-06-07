PJ Harvey set for 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

PJ Harvey is set to release I Inside the Old Year Dying later this year

PJ Harvey is set to return to Ireland later this year with a pair of shows at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on September 22nd and September 23rd as part of the music legends’ upcoming UK & Europe tour.

The news comes as PJ Harvey releases the second track ‘I Inside The Old I Dying’, from her upcoming tenth studio album of the I Inside the Old Year Dying. The album’s story goes back six years, to the end of touring around her last album in 2017 and how Harvey felt immediately afterwards. What she keenly felt was that somewhere in the endless cycle of albums and tours, she had lost her connection with music itself, a realization that was troubling beyond words.

Speaking about her new music PJ Harvey says, “all came out of me in about three weeks” and “The studio was set up for live play, and that’s all we did.” This highly anticipated release is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish.

Ticket Info:

Tickets to see PJ Harvey live at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland on September 22nd and 23rd are priced from €70 including booking fees on sale Friday 16th June at 10AM via ticketmaster.ie.

