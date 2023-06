Forbidden Fruit 2023 took over the Royal Hospital Grounds at Kilmainham, Dublin last weekend. Set against the glorious backdrop of a heatwave, the annual music festival featured a host of stand-out performances from the likes of Rina Sawayama, Eric Prydz, Central Cee, April, Olivia Dean, Channel Tres, Khakikid, Malaki, Knucks, and more. TLMT was there to cover the event.

All photos by Stephe White.