Photos | Forbidden Fruit 2023 – Saturday featuring Rina Sawayama, Knucks, April, Olivia Dean & more

Rina Sawayama on the main stage at Forbidden Fruit 2023. Photo by Stephen White

Forbidden Fruit 2023 kicked off yesterday at the Royal Hospital Grounds in Kilmainham, Dublin. Day One featured a host of artists performing across several stages including Rina Sawayama, Knucks, Olivia Dean, April, Aby Coulibaly, Rachael Chinouriri, Sweetlemomade, JaVill and more. TLMT was there to cover the event.

Click and scroll through the gallery below. All photos by Stephen White.

