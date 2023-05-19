TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Still Blue, Kehli, Gurriers & more

“Wetlands is a mood piece. Occupying saturated worlds of buzzing neon and rain-soaked ambience, Christian Cohle’s latest offering is a sonic companion to noir inspired films like Wong Kar-Wai’s In The Mood For Love. Populated by intercut ambience and echoes of found sound, Cohle’s Wetlands is a work of interwoven themes and narratives where the past and present is blurred.” – TLMT Album Review