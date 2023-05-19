STILL BLUE – LACE
Still Blue deliver a lush dream-pop canvas on their new single ‘Lace’. Jangled, melodic and hazy, the song has a brilliant sense of dynamism and texture.
KEHLI – ALL OUTTA LOVE
Kehli continues her rise to pop prominence with the swing for the fences pop of ‘All Outta Love’, mixing the artist’s powerful vocal with an equally powerful production, the track is another step in the right direction.
A.S. FANNING – HAUNTED
The brooding growl and shimmer of A.S. Fanning’s ‘Haunted’ plays with a jilted beat and fell, as Fanning casts an ominous vocal across an atmospheric backdrop.
ANNA’S ANCHOR – HOTEL DOM PANCHO
‘Hotel Dom Pancho’ is a deftly woven, multi-layered array of textures and performance from Anna’s Anchor. Ambitious in its scale and scope, the song has a defined dramatic thread.
TANOKI X LUX ALMA – BROKEN
Tanoki and Lux Alma join forces on the vivid, multi tonal ‘Broken’. A collage of interlocking genre flourishes and sounds, the song moves through a rich sonic tapestry.
GURRIERS – SIGN OF THE TIMES
The buzzsaw backdrop of ‘Sign Of The Times’ pulls the by-the-throat punk sound of Gurriers into sharp focus as the band creates a sound that’s immediate and vital.
CHRISTIAN COHLE – WETLANDS
“Wetlands is a mood piece. Occupying saturated worlds of buzzing neon and rain-soaked ambience, Christian Cohle’s latest offering is a sonic companion to noir inspired films like Wong Kar-Wai’s In The Mood For Love. Populated by intercut ambience and echoes of found sound, Cohle’s Wetlands is a work of interwoven themes and narratives where the past and present is blurred.” – TLMT Album Review
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Still Blue, Kehli, Gurriers & more”