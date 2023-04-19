Self Esteem, Purple Disco Machine & more announced for Mother Pride Block Party 2023

The Mother Pride Block Part will return to the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, for a massive two-day Pride Dance Party on June 23rd and 24th of this year. See full line-up below.
THE MOTHER PRIDE BLOCK PARTY 2023 LINE UP:
SELF ESTEEM PURPLE DISCO MACHINE
Bimini Krystal Klear Raja Naomi Smalls
Mainstage hosts:
Bianca Del Rio & Panti Bliss
Across the weekend:
Mother DJs
Brooke Erica Cody
Sing Along Social Drag Aerobics
Kelly-Anne Byrne Tara Kumar Claire Beck
Conor Behan GLAMO Stephen Dowling
Billy Bunzari LOU BRU MiniKimono
Bull Horris B2B RHYZINE
Victoria Secret Davina Devine
Regina George Paul Ryder Pixie Woo
Donna Fella Naomi Diamond Shaqira Knightly
Anziety Annie Queeries
Dr Count Evil Richard Joke Vicky Volltz
Lavender Viola Gayvis Chanel
Mother co-founder Lisa Connell said,
“We’re really excited to share with the community our gorgeous Pride line-up and plans for the Pride Block Party 2023 in The National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks. We’ve been working hard to curate an exciting and diverse line-up and plan the mother of all parties for this special anniversary Pride season.”
Cormac Cashman, Mother co-founder expanded:
“We’re really looking forward to the Pride Block Party this summer. With the show now a massive two day Pride dance party across Friday & Saturday, we’re excited to welcome our queer family back to the National Museum for what’s going to be our best party to date.”
Weekend tickets for the Mother Pride Block Party 2023 will go on sale on Eventbrite on Thursday morning, April 20th, 9 am.
*Strictly over 18s / *Subject to licence.
Weekend tickets from €70 plus booking fee.
Tickets available from Eventbrite.ie
