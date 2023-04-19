Self Esteem, Purple Disco Machine & more announced for Mother Pride Block Party 2023

The Mother Pride Block Part will return to the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, for a massive two-day Pride Dance Party on June 23rd and 24th of this year. See full line-up below.

THE MOTHER PRIDE BLOCK PARTY 2023 LINE UP:

SELF ESTEEM PURPLE DISCO MACHINE

Bimini Krystal Klear Raja Naomi Smalls

Mainstage hosts:

Bianca Del Rio & Panti Bliss

Across the weekend:

Mother DJs

Brooke Erica Cody

Sing Along Social Drag Aerobics

Kelly-Anne Byrne Tara Kumar Claire Beck

Conor Behan GLAMO Stephen Dowling

Billy Bunzari LOU BRU MiniKimono

Bull Horris B2B RHYZINE

Victoria Secret Davina Devine

Regina George Paul Ryder Pixie Woo

Donna Fella Naomi Diamond Shaqira Knightly

Anziety Annie Queeries

Dr Count Evil Richard Joke Vicky Volltz

Lavender Viola Gayvis Chanel

Mother co-founder Lisa Connell said,

“We’re really excited to share with the community our gorgeous Pride line-up and plans for the Pride Block Party 2023 in The National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks. We’ve been working hard to curate an exciting and diverse line-up and plan the mother of all parties for this special anniversary Pride season.”

Cormac Cashman, Mother co-founder expanded:

“We’re really looking forward to the Pride Block Party this summer. With the show now a massive two day Pride dance party across Friday & Saturday, we’re excited to welcome our queer family back to the National Museum for what’s going to be our best party to date.”

Weekend tickets for the Mother Pride Block Party 2023 will go on sale on Eventbrite on Thursday morning, April 20th, 9 am.

*Strictly over 18s / *Subject to licence.

Weekend tickets from €70 plus booking fee.

Tickets available from Eventbrite.ie

