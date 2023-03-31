SAIBH SKELLY – SUPERFICIAL
The rise of Saibh Skelly continues to take shape with the widescreen pop of ‘Superficial’. Set to a swing for the fences performance and production the track meets the ambition.
SOPHIE DOYLE RYDER – HAPPIER
Sophie Doyle Ryder cuts an angular pop sound in the building scale of ‘Happier’. A song that makes skillful use of dynamic tension and release.
STILL BLUE – HONEYSUCKLE DAYDREAM
‘Honeysuckle Daydream’ is lush, jangled indie-pop offering the finds Still Blue delivery a stone-cold indie gem in the making.
CHANELE MCGUINNESS – STRAY DOG
Chanele McGuinness makes her return the brooding ‘Stray Dog’. Cast across a monochromatic mood and tense tone, the track marks a defined sense of direction from McGuinness.
REALLY GOOD TIME – VICTORY BUTTON
The jagged ‘Victory Button’ finds Really Good Time crafting a fuzz-ridden bedrock for their sharp-edged sound to play across.
ELKAE – HERE COMES THE MONSTERS
Elkae’s Here Comes The Monsters E.P. Weaves a stylistically strong thread that traverses the powerful choruses of ‘Get Ready For The Rumours’ to the charged feel of ‘I did not come here to make friends.
EVERYTHING SHOOK – TOO HOT FOR ME
Taken from their brand-new album Blacking Out, ‘Too Hot For Me’ turns the noir electronic tones and darkened corners of Everything Shook up to their fullest.
T.A. NARRATIVE – RETRO FUTURISM
T.A. Narrative expands upon their synth wave foundations and hypnotic indie sound with the Retro Futurism E.P. From the darkly lit ‘Loves Hold’ all the way through to the buzzing backdrop of ‘The Freeze’, the record highlights the duo defined sense of self.
SORCHA DURHAM – HEART AND SOUL
Set against a gently laid out backdrop of softly glistening sounds Sorcha Durham’s ‘Heart And Soul’ is a captivating listen that finds its power in Durham’s performance.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Chanele McGuinness, Really Good Time, Still Blue & more”