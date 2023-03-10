KAYA T – INSINCERE
‘Insincere’ marks a sonic leap in style and delivery from Kaya T as the rising artist establishes a clear voice both musically and in terms of performance with a song that meets ambition.
AILSHA – RED FLAGS
Ailsha makes an explosive return with the sharp-edged punk of ‘Red Flags’. Set against a buzzsaw backdrop the song rumbles and bristles with intent.
CHUBBY CAT – BIG DOG BARKING
‘Big Dog Barking’ marks the return of Chubby Cat with a sound that growls fuzzing low-end beats and pointed vocal performance.
POST-PARTY – TALKIN’ ABOUT
The angular jangle of Post-Party’s ‘Talkin’ About’ plays out across the ambitious indie-pop foundations of the bands’ music taking in a myriad of melody along the way.
AE MAK – SHIMMER BOY
‘Shimmer Boy’ highlights a change in and contortion of sound from the ever-changing AE Mak. With more space and weight to the beats, AE Mak’s gestural pop music finds a home in the bang and clatter of the production.
LYRA – YOU
The lush grandeur of Lyra’s ‘You’ finds its center in the power of performance and production that meld together to create a truly striking offering.
REEVAH – WITHOUT YOU
The highly stylized mood and feel of ‘Without You’ finds Reevah weaving a soulful vocal around an expansive alt-pop beat.
DOTTS O’CONNOR – WHAT IF?
A tangled and tumbling indie-folk offering from Dotts O’Connor, ‘What If?’ reveals itself to be a delicately woven track based on reflective expressionism.
ZEINAB – SWIM GOOD
A stylish R&B ballad from Zeinab, the slow-burn feel and deep mood of ‘Swim Good’ gets pulled into focus by the artist’s powerful yet subtle vocal display.
