TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Ailsha, Kaya T, AE Mak, Lyra & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with latest music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
KAYA T – INSINCERE

‘Insincere’ marks a sonic leap in style and delivery from Kaya T as the rising artist establishes a clear voice both musically and in terms of performance with a song that meets ambition.

AILSHA – RED FLAGS

Ailsha makes an explosive return with the sharp-edged punk of ‘Red Flags’. Set against a buzzsaw backdrop the song rumbles and bristles with intent.

CHUBBY CAT – BIG DOG BARKING

‘Big Dog Barking’ marks the return of Chubby Cat with a sound that growls fuzzing low-end beats and pointed vocal performance.

POST-PARTY – TALKIN’ ABOUT

The angular jangle of Post-Party’s ‘Talkin’ About’ plays out across the ambitious indie-pop foundations of the bands’ music taking in a myriad of melody along the way.

AE MAK – SHIMMER BOY

‘Shimmer Boy’ highlights a change in and contortion of sound from the ever-changing AE Mak. With more space and weight to the beats, AE Mak’s gestural pop music finds a home in the bang and clatter of the production.

LYRA – YOU

The lush grandeur of Lyra’s ‘You’ finds its center in the power of performance and production that meld together to create a truly striking offering.

REEVAH – WITHOUT YOU

The highly stylized mood and feel of ‘Without You’ finds Reevah weaving a soulful vocal around an expansive alt-pop beat.

DOTTS O’CONNOR – WHAT IF?

A tangled and tumbling indie-folk offering from Dotts O’Connor, ‘What If?’ reveals itself to be a delicately woven track based on reflective expressionism.

ZEINAB – SWIM GOOD

A stylish R&B ballad from Zeinab, the slow-burn feel and deep mood of ‘Swim Good’ gets pulled into focus by the artist’s powerful yet subtle vocal display.

