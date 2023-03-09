CMAT wins RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2022

Irish Drag Queen Lavender collected the award on her behalf as CMAT is away on tour. (Photos by Graham Keogh)

CMAT has won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2022 for her stellar debut record If My Wife New I’d Be Dead.



The announcement was made at the Choice Awards ceremony in Vicar Street, Dublin tonight, with… beating a number of nominees to be declared the judges Album of the Year 2022.

RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2022 Results

Anna Mieke – Theatre (Anna Mieke under license to Nettwerk Music Group)

Aoife Nessa Frances – Protector (Partisan Records)

CMAT – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead (CMATBABY) – WINNER

Dermot Kennedy – Sonder (Island)

Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)

Just Mustard – Heart Under (Partisan Records)

Pillow Queens – Leave the Light On (Royal Mountain Records)

Sorcha Richardson – Smiling Like An Idiot (Faction Records)

The Mary Wallopers – The Mary Wallopers (The Mary Wallopers)

Thumper – Delusions of Grandeur (Eva Magical Music Sounds)

RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year 2022

Moncrieff – Warm

Irish Artist of the Year 2022

Fontaines D.C.

Irish Breakthrough Artist of the Year 2022

Cian Ducrot

Classic Irish Album

I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got by Sinéad O’ Connor

RTÉ2 will broadcast a one-hour TV programme of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, featuring performances from the five acts, along with interviews by Bláthnaid Treacy on Thursday 16th March at 22.30.

