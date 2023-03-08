International Women’s Day 2023 Irish Music Playlist

March 8th marks International Women’s Day 2023, to celebrate the Last Mixed Tape has curated a playlist of the best in Irish music.

Featuring on TLMT’s International Women’s Day 2023 Spotify playlist are artists such as Sinéad O’Brien, whose debut album Time Bend and Break The Bower was chosen as our 2022 Album Of The Year, Aoife Nessa Frances and a track from her stunning LP Protector, Pillow Queens Leave The Light On is encapsulated on ‘Be By Your Side’, as well as a song from Ailbhe Reddy’s forthcoming record Endless Affair.