The daily line-up breakdown for Longitude 2023 this summer has been announced alongside a limited number of extra Saturday tickets (going on sale this Wednesday). See line-up below, more acts to be announced.

Longitude 2023 will take place at Marlay Park in Dublin from Saturday July 1st to Sunday July 2nd for more information visit Longitude.ie.

LONGITUDE 2023 LINE-UP BREAKDOWN

Saturday 1st July 2023

CALVIN HARRIS

MK * ANNE-MARIE

BELTERS ONLY * BLK. * RAYE

PLUS MANY MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Sunday 2nd July 2023

TRAVIS SCOTT

LIL UZI VERT * METRO BOOMIN

LIL TJAY * JOEL CORRY * JOEY BADA$$

CLAVISH * MEEKZ * FLO * GLORILLA

KEN CARSON * SONGER * VENBEE * TRAVIS X ELZZZ





LONGITUDE 2023 TICKET INFORMATION

A limited number of extra Saturday tickets on sale this Wednesday at 12pm

Tickets to Longitude 2023 are available online at www.ticketmaster.ie, subject to licence.

