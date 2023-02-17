NEW PAGANS – MAKING CIRCLES ON OUR OWN
“The music of New Pagans occupies a world of angular construct, shredded melody, and jagged meaning. Making Circles Of Our Own finds the group stepping beyond the shrouded milieu of The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All, a record defined by a need for expression, New Pagans’ sophomore offering is a release, a deep dive into the depths of the frustration, isolation, and malaise that informs their music.” – TLMT Review.
THE WOOD BURNING SAVAGES – HAND TO MOUTH
Edged by a buzzsaw rattle and hum, the screeching new single from The Wood Burning Savages, ‘Hand To Mouth’ has an immediacy and urgency that’s palpable.
ROE – MY GREATEST FEAR
Roe takes a sharp left turn with the angular jolt and dynamic charge of ‘My Greatest Fear’. Played out across an indie-pop backdrop and harmony filled foreground that song marks a sonic sea change.
DAVID KEENAN – ALDENTE PASTA
David Keenan weaves his spell with the sure-footed piano ballad ‘Aldente Pasta’. Wrapping his words around a striking performance informed by the story and brought to life vocally.
LEMONADE SHOELACE – HOPSCOTCH IN THE SKY
Taken from Lemonade Shoelace’s upcoming E.P, ‘Hopscotch In The Sky’ is a joyously vivid offering alive with a kaleidoscopic array of sounds that meld into the dream-pop vibrancy.
DASHODA FEAT. JACKIE BEVERLY – SULTAN
The glistening nightscape sound of ‘Sultan’ finds Dashoda and Jackie Beverly traversing texturally deep, slow-burn synth-wave territoy in our first glimpse into Dashoda’s forthcoming Never Enough E.P.
ALL THE BRAVE HUNTERS – SING OUT WEST
The earthy trad tones of ‘Sing Out West’ make for a gently set offering from All The Brave Hunters, woven in intricate harmonies and melodies threads.
SISTIR – BRIDGE
A widescreen alt-pop ballad, Sistir’s lush new single ‘Bridge’ casts a far-reaching textural soundscape around a hushed, delicate vocal that rises and falls throughout.
SIIGHTS – STAY A WHILE
Siights make their return with the shimmering, far-reaching alt-pop of ‘Stay A While’. Melding an ambitious production with the duo beautifully set harmonies, the track makes a lasting impression.
