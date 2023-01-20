CMAT – MAYDAY
CMAT’s first post If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, ‘Mayday’ marks a sea-change with jagged guitars and explosive choruses that add an edge that plays into the existential anxiety thematic to the track.
whenyoung – Shame Train
The darkly lit driving motion of whenyoung’s ‘Shame Train’ traverses a backbone of fuzz-laden sounds and unrelenting beats, highlighting a sonic shift from the duo.
lisa o’neill – silver seed
Lisa O’Neill casts her spell with the icy traditionalist flourishes of ‘Silver Seed’. Taking shape via O’Neill’s vocal rise and fall, the song is as perfectly crafted as it is performed.
new pagans – there we are john
New Pagans dynamically charged ‘There We Are John’ gives us a glimpse into the tone and temper of the band’s forthcoming
Making Circles of Our Own, with a track that demands your attention from start to finish.
ailbhe reddy – last to leave
The pensive, self-reflective air of ‘Last To Leave’ is an unflinching offering from Ailbhe Reddy. Making use of the sonic space, the track punctuates the meaning.
DANNY CARROLL – AFFECTION
‘Affection’ marks the first solo release from Danny Carroll. Finding its centre in Carroll’s turn of phrase, both lyrical and vocal, the swaying indie-pop ballad nature of ‘Affection’ makes for a compelling re-introduction.
The Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery
Gigi’s Recovery follows the feral When I Have Fears by unveiling the wider world of The Murder Capital. Distilling the heavy atmospheric core of the band’s music, the album uses the dynamic and sonic flourishes that make Murder Capital so compelling. Resulting in a record that not only demands your attention but holds it. – Read TLMT’s full album review here
SAIBH SKELLY – SO WHAT?
Saibh Skelly continues her run of ambitious singles with the swing for the fences sound of ‘So What?’, featuring a fully realized pop sound that allows Skelly to give a powerful performance.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by New Pagans, CMAT, whenyoung, The Murder Capital & more”