RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2022 Shortlist Announced

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2022 was Announced today on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show.

RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2022 shortlist

Anna Mieke – Theatre (Anna Mieke under license to Nettwerk Music Group)

Aoife Nessa Frances – Protector (Partisan Records)

CMAT – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead (CMATBABY)

Dermot Kennedy – Sonder (Island)

Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)

Just Mustard – Heart Under (Partisan Records)

Pillow Queens – Leave the Light On (Royal Mountain Records)

Sorcha Richardson – Smiling Like An Idiot (Faction Records)

The Mary Wallopers – The Mary Wallopers (The Mary Wallopers)

Thumper – Delusions of Grandeur (Eva Magical Music Sounds)

Commenting, Adam Fogarty, Head of Music, RTÉ 2FM, said “It’s been another year of quality music from Irish artists which we’re looking forward to celebrating on 2FM. The new prizes, particularly Irish Artist of the Year and Irish Breakthrough Artist, along with Irish Song of the Year will ensure that we get to put an even bigger spotlight on incredible Irish artists and recognise their achievements over the last twelve months.”

The Irish Album of the Year 2022, along with the four prizes above, will be announced live from Vicar St on RTÉ 2FM in a special show 7-11pm on Thursday 9th March. The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted acts, further details on the line-up to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now via https://www.ticketmaster.ie/choice-music-prize-tickets/artist/1541435.

