TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Lauren Ann, Aoife Nessa Frances, Jape, & more

Protector is the result of an artist at the height of their powers. Aoife Nessa Frances’ writes, directs and stars in a record that thrusts us into late-night soundscapes with the light of her music guiding the way. As thrilling as it is hypnotic, few albums this year are as cohesively constructed as Aoife Nessa Frances’ Protector. Read The Last Mixed Tape’s full review – here.