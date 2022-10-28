Aoife Nessa Frances – Protector
Protector is the result of an artist at the height of their powers. Aoife Nessa Frances’ writes, directs and stars in a record that thrusts us into late-night soundscapes with the light of her music guiding the way. As thrilling as it is hypnotic, few albums this year are as cohesively constructed as Aoife Nessa Frances’ Protector. Read The Last Mixed Tape’s full review – here.
Crybabyamy – Validation
The texturally lush pop offering ‘Validation’ shapes itself around an rich tapestry of genre flourishes as Crybabyamy portrays the lyrical weight of the song througha pop prism.
Meltybrains? – Worth
Taken from Meltybrains? forthcoming You, ‘Worth’ traverses a wide-array of sounds as the music moves through a dynamically charged soundscape.
Jape – Eugh
Jape returns with the darkly lit electronic flashes of ‘Eugh’. A glimpse into his upcoming 9K HI, VOL. 1 album, ‘Eugh’ moves and shifts with a myriad of tightly woven beats.
Lauren Ann – Adelaide
The vivid indie-pop of Lauren Ann’s ‘Adelaide’ makes for a widescreen offering from the songwriter alive with interlocking elements that leaves a lasting impression.
Oscar Blue – Backyard Mafia
The debut E.P. from Oscar Blue, Backyard Mafia merges the mood-driven meter of indie-folk with the openess of pop on songs like ‘Seaweed’ and ‘The Other Side Of The Sun’.
Chalk – Velodrome
The explosive, charged sound ‘ Velodrome’ finds Chalk taking the bull by the horns on a song that moves like a buzzsaw from beginning to end.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Lauren Ann, Aoife Nessa Frances, Jape, & more”