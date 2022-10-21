Paramore to play 3Arena in Dublin

Paramore photo credit: Zachary Gray

Paramore will return to Ireland next year with a date at the 3Arena in Dublin on April 13th, 2023. The show will come as Paramore embark on a UK & Ireland tour in support of their highly anticipated sixth album This is Why. Special guests are Bloc Party

PARA MORE UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES 2023

13 April – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

15 April – Cardiff, United Kingdom – International Arena

17 April – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

18 April – Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena

20 April – London, United Kingdom – O2 Arena

22 April – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Ticket info:

Venue presales begin on 26 October at 10am local. Band presale begins 27 October at 10am local. General on sale begins Friday 28 October via ticketmaster.ie.

Pre-order any This Is Why album format from the UK store to gain early access to the UK tour tickets and the exclusive opportunity to purchase a limited amount of early entry tickets to the shows . If you’ve already pre-ordered via the store you’ll automatically be included in the tour pre-sale.

A portion of ticket sales for all UK and Ireland shows will be donated to Support + Feed. Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. Learn more at supportandfeed.org.

Paramore is excited to work with environmental nonprofit REVERB on their 2023 tour to create positive impacts for people and the planet. In addition to partnering on a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more.

