Sam Fender announced show at Malahide Castle, Dublin

Sam Fender has announced an Irish headline shows at Malahide Castle in Dublin on June 25th 2023 and Ormeau Park, Belfast on June 23rd. The pair of outdoor shows will follow two sold out dates for Sam Fender at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

Having headlined his first festivals in the UK in the Summer of 2022 and sold out all 45,000 tickets of his most recent headline performance in London, Sam Fender has inadvertently become one of Britain’s most celebrated and successful musicians of a generation.

Tickets to see Sam Fender live at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland are priced €50.35 inclusive and go on sale from 10am on Friday 21st October via www.ticketmaster.ie and www.samfender.com. Subject to licence.

Sam Fender Live 2023:

9th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT

10th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle SOLD OUT

23rd June – Ormeau Park, Belfast *New Date*

25th June – Malahide Castle, Dublin *New Date*

