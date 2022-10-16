Rina Sawayama Hold The Girl 2022 in Ireland
News Photos

Photos | Rina Sawayama live at the 3Olympia Dublin

Photos from Rina Sawayama’s sold out Dublin show at 3Olympia Theatre.

by Stephen White
Comments 0
Rina Sawayama Hold The Girl Tour 2022
Rina Sawayama (photo credit: Stephen White)

Rina Sawayama on stage in Dublin last night as she brought her mesmerising Hold The Girl tour to a packed 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland.

Rina Sawayama played the first of her dual Irish live shows at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin last night, in front of a sold-out crowd. Sawayama came to the city as part of her Hold The Girl album tour.


Sawayama’s sophomore record released in September 2022, Hold The Girl features the singles ‘This Hell’, ‘Catch Me In The Air’ and thThe Last Mixed Tape was there to cover the event.

Click and scroll through the gallery below. All photos by Stephen White.

Rina Sawayama Hold The Girl 2022 in Ireland
Advertisements

0 comments on “Photos | Rina Sawayama live at the 3Olympia Dublin

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: