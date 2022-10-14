Aoife Wolf – The Wetlands
Aoife Wolf’s jagged offering ‘The Wetlands’ cuts an angular sonic shape as the songwriter and icy production builds a tense atmosphere.
Virgins – Transmit A Little Heaven
Virgins’ far-reaching dream-pop casts itself across their Transmit A Little Heaven E.P. Defined by lush soundscapes of heavily textured guitars, punctuating beats, and engulfed vocal flourishes.
April – Distraction
Taken from April’s forthcoming Starlane E.P, ‘Distraction’ has an icy neon-noir pop mood that drifts behind April’s hushed vocal performance.
Neil Dexter – I’ll Be Ready
Neil Dexter’s debut album I’ll Be Ready is a work of musical and genre extraction and abstraction. An album that melds stark minimal electronic passages with large scale synth-pop flourishes.
Kez – How Can You Not See?
A truly powerful first offering from Kez, ‘How Can You Not See?’ is a song that ebbs and flows beneath a stand-out central performance from the songwriter.
Columbia Mills – Heart of a Nation
The third studio album from Columbia Mills, Heart of a Nation finds the band traversing the size and scale of their expansive music with a sound that has a defined sense of weight to every note and beat. Read the Last Mixed Tape full review this Sunday.
Reevah – Call Me Up
Reevah undergoes a sonic sea-change with the vivid pop of ‘Call Me Up’. Alive with vibrant production and the artists’ captivating vocals, the track is big step forward.
Cronin – Mad For You
Cronin’s comeback track ‘Mad For You’ bursts out of the speakers with bustling indie scale as the band add a sense of stylisation to the central crooning vocals.
Somebody’s Child – Sell Out
Interlocking instrumentation take the ambitious indie sound of Somebody’s Child’s ‘Sell Out’ and tied them into a sharp sound where everything is in its right place.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Aoife Wolf, Kez, Virgins, April & more”