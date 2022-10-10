gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

TLMT’s live music gig guide for the next seven days.

by Stephen White
Dinosaur Jr.

Vicar Street

Mon October 10th

Paul Weller

3Olympia Theatre

October 10th & 11th

Sasha Alex Sloan

Academy Green Room

Tues October 11th

Melts

Whelan’s

Wed October 12th

Ellie Dixon

Academy 2

Thurs October 13th

Aonair

Whelan’s

Thurs October 13th

Alex Gough

Grand Social

Fri October 14th

Thumper

Whelan’s

Fri October 14th

The Last Vinci

Workman’s Cellar

Fri October 14th

Rina Sawayama

3Olympia Theatre

October 15th & 16th

Talos

Pepper Canister Church

Sat October 15th

The Wannadies

The Academy

Sun October 16th

Bon Iver

3Arena

Sun October 16th

