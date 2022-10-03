070 Shake
The Academy
Mon October 3rd
Aitch
3Olympia Theatre
Mon October 3rd
Beabadoobee
3Olympia Theatre
Tues October 4th
Surf Curse
The Academy
Tues October 4th
Gwenno
Whelan’s
Tues October 4th
Nell Mescal
Academy 2
Wed October 5th
The Amazons
Whelan’s
Wed October 5th
Therapy?
3Olympia Theatre
Thurs October 6th
Susan O’Neill
Whelan’s
Thurs October 6th
Ireland Music Week 2022
The Grand Social/Workman’s/Lost Lane
October 6th & 7th
In The Middle Of The Fields
Dunderry Park, Meath
Sat October 8th
Machine Gun Kelly
3Arena
Sun October 9th
Advertisements
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide”