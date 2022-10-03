gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

TLMT’s live music gig guide for the next seven days.

by Stephen White
070 Shake

The Academy

Mon October 3rd

Aitch

3Olympia Theatre

Mon October 3rd

Beabadoobee

3Olympia Theatre

Tues October 4th

Surf Curse

The Academy

Tues October 4th

Gwenno

Whelan’s

Tues October 4th

Nell Mescal

Academy 2

Wed October 5th

The Amazons

Whelan’s

Wed October 5th

Therapy?

3Olympia Theatre

Thurs October 6th

Susan O’Neill

Whelan’s

Thurs October 6th

Ireland Music Week 2022

The Grand Social/Workman’s/Lost Lane

October 6th & 7th

In The Middle Of The Fields

Dunderry Park, Meath

Sat October 8th

Machine Gun Kelly

3Arena

Sun October 9th

