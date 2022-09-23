Arctic Monkeys announce Marlay Park, Dublin show as part of UK & Ireland 2023 tour

Arctic Monkeys are set to headline Marlay Park in Dublin next summer as part of the band’s forthcoming UK & Ireland 2023 tour, playing the outdoor venue on June 20th.
The gig news comes as Arctic Monkeys prepare to release their brand new album The Car on October 21st, featuring the single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. See full list Arctic Monkey Tour dates below. The Hives and The Mysterines are special guests for these shows.
ARCTIC MONKEYS UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES 2023
May
29 Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
31 Building Society Arena, Coventry
June
2 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5 Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
7 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
9 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
10 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
12 Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
14 The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16 Emirates Stadium, London
17 Emirates Stadium, London
20 Marlay Park, Dublin
25 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
Tickets for Arctic Monkeys shows go on sale at 9am on Friday the 30th of September, with a fan pre-sale beginning at 9am on September 29th. Those who pre-order ‘The Car’ from the bands official webstore before 3pm on Wednesday 28th September will get access to the fan pre-sale.
