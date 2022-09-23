Arctic Monkeys announce Marlay Park, Dublin show as part of UK & Ireland 2023 tour

Arctic Monkeys Photo credit: Zackery Michael

Arctic Monkeys are set to headline Marlay Park in Dublin next summer as part of the band’s forthcoming UK & Ireland 2023 tour, playing the outdoor venue on June 20th.

The gig news comes as Arctic Monkeys prepare to release their brand new album The Car on October 21st, featuring the single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. See full list Arctic Monkey Tour dates below. The Hives and The Mysterines are special guests for these shows.

ARCTIC MONKEYS UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES 2023

May

29 Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 Building Society Arena, Coventry

June

2 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 Emirates Stadium, London

17 Emirates Stadium, London

20 Marlay Park, Dublin

25 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Tickets for Arctic Monkeys shows go on sale at 9am on Friday the 30th of September, with a fan pre-sale beginning at 9am on September 29th. Those who pre-order ‘The Car’ from the bands official webstore before 3pm on Wednesday 28th September will get access to the fan pre-sale.

