Arctic Monkeys
News

Arctic Monkeys announce Marlay Park, Dublin show as part of UK & Ireland 2023 tour

Arctic Monkeys return to Ireland next summer with Marlay Park concert.

by Stephen White
Comments 0
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys Photo credit: Zackery Michael

Arctic Monkeys are set to headline Marlay Park in Dublin next summer as part of the band’s forthcoming UK & Ireland 2023 tour, playing the outdoor venue on June 20th.

The gig news comes as Arctic Monkeys prepare to release their brand new album The Car on October 21st, featuring the single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. See full list Arctic Monkey Tour dates below. The Hives and The Mysterines are special guests for these shows.

ARCTIC MONKEYS UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES 2023

May

29        Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31        Building Society Arena, Coventry

June

2          Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5          Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7          Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9          Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10        Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12        Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14        The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16        Emirates Stadium, London

17        Emirates Stadium, London

20        Marlay Park, Dublin

25        Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Tickets for Arctic Monkeys shows go on sale at 9am on Friday the 30th of September, with a fan pre-sale beginning at 9am on September 29th. Those who pre-order ‘The Car’ from the bands official webstore before 3pm on Wednesday 28th September will get access to the fan pre-sale. 

Advertisements

0 comments on “Arctic Monkeys announce Marlay Park, Dublin show as part of UK & Ireland 2023 tour

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: