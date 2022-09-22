TLMT’s Guide To Dublin Culture Night 2022

Sorcha Richardson Album Launch
Hen’s Teeth
7pm – 11pm
Sorcha Richardson celebrates the release of her sophomore album Smiling Like An Idiot with a special live performances. DJ sets from Blood Donor, Dunx & Domino Whisker.
Night Moves
Fruit & Veg Market
4.30pm – 11pm
A night of DJs and talks curated by Nialler9 and Totally Dublin including sets from Lumo Club, Bill Scurry, Roo Honeychild B2B Selky, DJ Small Crab B2B EMA, Pop Dungeon & R3D’s House.
MoLI Late Opening
Museum of Literature Ireland
5pm – 11pm
The Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) opens its door for an evening/night of live music, DJs, readings, workshops & more. Performers include Maija Sofia, Aoife McAtamney, Dream~cycles, and many more.
Awaken The Metropolis: Acid Granny
Spencer Dock
6.30pm – 7pm
Anarchic music melding outfit Acid Granny will bring their shopping trolly full of tricks to Culture Night 2022 performing a pop up set at Spencer Dock.
Sive
The Wood Quay Amphitheatre
7.15pm – 8pm
Acclaimed songwriter Sive will be performing in the intimate outdoor surrounds of The Wood Quay Ampitheatre. Sive’s album We Begin In Darkness captured the imagination of many this year.
The R.A.G.E. – Djackulate, Henry Earnest, Banríon & Ispíní na hÉireann
Record, Art and Game Emporium
9pm – 12am
R.A.G.E record and gaming shop in Temple Bar will host a night of live music from a myroad of genres. Performances from Djackulate, Henry Earnest, Banríon & Ispíní na hÉireann.
Awaken The Metropolis: Tadhg
Meeting House Square
8.45pm – 9.45pm
Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and designer, Tadhg will bring together a community of seamstresses and tailors to create a breathtaking piece of new fashion which places the masculine form under the crystallised and delicate beauty of the female burlesque dancer.
Breaking Codes featuring Go Dance for Change in association with Noise Music
Record, Art and Game Emporium
9pm – 10pm
Breaking Codes is music and dance collaboration between Go Dance For Change and some of Ireland’s leading female Hip Hop and R’n’B artists – AIS, Alicia Raye and Celaviedmai – all of whom are members of the NOISE Music Collective..
D-Light Studios: Housemates’ Takeover
D-Light Studios, North Great Clarence Street
6pm – 12am
D-light Studios will be hosting an eclectic showcase from their housemates including live dance performances and music from the Sei, The Irish Pole Dance Academy, Tara Kearns and more.
