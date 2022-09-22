gig guide News

TLMT’s Guide To Dublin Culture Night 2022

The Last Mixed Tape picks out some stand out events happening as part of Dublin Culture Night 2022.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Sorcha Richardson Album Launch

Hen’s Teeth

7pm – 11pm

Sorcha Richardson celebrates the release of her sophomore album Smiling Like An Idiot with a special live performances. DJ sets from Blood Donor, Dunx & Domino Whisker.

Night Moves

Fruit & Veg Market

4.30pm – 11pm

A night of DJs and talks curated by Nialler9 and Totally Dublin including sets from Lumo Club, Bill Scurry, Roo Honeychild B2B Selky, DJ Small Crab B2B EMA, Pop Dungeon & R3D’s House.

MoLI Late Opening

Museum of Literature Ireland

5pm – 11pm

The Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) opens its door for an evening/night of live music, DJs, readings, workshops & more. Performers include Maija Sofia, Aoife McAtamney, Dream~cycles, and many more.

Awaken The Metropolis: Acid Granny

Spencer Dock

6.30pm – 7pm

Anarchic music melding outfit Acid Granny will bring their shopping trolly full of tricks to Culture Night 2022 performing a pop up set at Spencer Dock.

Sive

The Wood Quay Amphitheatre

7.15pm – 8pm

Acclaimed songwriter Sive will be performing in the intimate outdoor surrounds of The Wood Quay Ampitheatre. Sive’s album We Begin In Darkness captured the imagination of many this year.

The R.A.G.E. – Djackulate, Henry Earnest, Banríon & Ispíní na hÉireann

Record, Art and Game Emporium

9pm – 12am

R.A.G.E record and gaming shop in Temple Bar will host a night of live music from a myroad of genres. Performances from Djackulate, Henry Earnest, Banríon & Ispíní na hÉireann.

Awaken The Metropolis: Tadhg

Meeting House Square

8.45pm – 9.45pm

Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and designer, Tadhg will bring together a community of seamstresses and tailors to create a breathtaking piece of new fashion which places the masculine form under the crystallised and delicate beauty of the female burlesque dancer. 

Breaking Codes featuring Go Dance for Change in association with Noise Music

Record, Art and Game Emporium

9pm – 10pm

Breaking Codes is music and dance collaboration between Go Dance For Change and some of Ireland’s leading female Hip Hop and R’n’B artists – AIS, Alicia Raye and Celaviedmai – all of whom are members of the NOISE Music Collective..

D-Light Studios: Housemates’ Takeover

D-Light Studios, North Great Clarence Street

6pm – 12am

D-light Studios will be hosting an eclectic showcase from their housemates including live dance performances and music from the Sei, The Irish Pole Dance Academy, Tara Kearns and more. 

Advertisements

0 comments on “TLMT’s Guide To Dublin Culture Night 2022

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: