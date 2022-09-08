News

Ireland Music Week 2022 Timetable and Stage Times

Ireland Music Week 2022 Stage Times announced

by Stephen White
Ireland Music Week 2022 is just around the corner and the artist stage times and timetable for the live music showcase have been announced today.

The music will take place on Thursday, October 6th and Friday, October 7th in the Grand Social (Loft and Ballroom), Lost Lane and the Workman’s Club (Main, Cellar and Vintage Room) – with Lost Lane being the festival hub and location for the conference during the day.

Tickets are on sale now



Full Festival Ticket

Showcase & Conference Ticket – €80

Showcase Only Tickets

Full Showcase Ticket (all venues) – €40

Nightly Showcase Ticket (all venues) – €20

Nightly Showcase Tickets By Venue

The Workman’s Club (3 stages) – €12

The Grand Social (2 stages) – €10

Lost Lane – €8

Conference Only Tickets

Full Conference Ticket – €40

Daily Conference Ticket – €20

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ireland-music-week-2022-tickets-327187355187

