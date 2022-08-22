TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

The Wombats
3Olympia Theatre
Mon August 22nd
Jack Botts
Workman’s Club
Mon August 22nd
Gaslight Anthem
National Stadium
Tues August 23rd
Fever 333
The Academy
Tues August 23rd
Amythyst Kiah
Whelan’s
Tues August 23rd
Paolo Nutini
3Olympia Theatre
Wed August 24th
Remi Wolf
Opium Rooms
Wed August 24th
Indigo De Souza
Workman’s Club
Wed August 24th
Alt-J
National Museum of Ireland
Thurs August 25th
Simply Red
National Museum of Ireland
Fri August 26th
LOWKICK, FIZZY ORANGE, CURTISY
Workman’s Club
Fri August 26th
Liam Gallagher
Royal Hospital Kilmainham
Sat August 27th
RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents: Thin Lizzy
National Museum of Ireland
Sat August 27th
New Rules
Grand Social
Sat August 27th
Fleet Foxes
The National Museum of Ireland
Sun August 28th
Trophy Wife
Whelan’s Upstairs
Sun August 28th
All Tvvins
Workman’s Club
Sun August 28th
