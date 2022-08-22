gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

by Stephen White
The Wombats

3Olympia Theatre

Mon August 22nd

Jack Botts

Workman’s Club

Mon August 22nd

Gaslight Anthem

National Stadium

Tues August 23rd

Fever 333

The Academy

Tues August 23rd

Amythyst Kiah

Whelan’s

Tues August 23rd

Paolo Nutini

3Olympia Theatre

Wed August 24th

Remi Wolf

Opium Rooms

Wed August 24th

Indigo De Souza

Workman’s Club

Wed August 24th

Alt-J

National Museum of Ireland

Thurs August 25th

Simply Red

National Museum of Ireland

Fri August 26th

LOWKICK, FIZZY ORANGE, CURTISY

Workman’s Club

Fri August 26th

Liam Gallagher

Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Sat August 27th

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents: Thin Lizzy

National Museum of Ireland

Sat August 27th

New Rules

Grand Social

Sat August 27th

Fleet Foxes

The National Museum of Ireland

Sun August 28th

Trophy Wife

Whelan’s Upstairs

Sun August 28th

All Tvvins

Workman’s Club

Sun August 28th

