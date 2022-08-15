Paolo Nutini announces three Irish outdoor gigs in Belfast, Cork & Dublin

Photo Credit: Shamil Tanna

Paolo Nutini has announced a trio of outdoor headline shows in Ireland next year following the success of his No.1 album Last Night In The Bittersweet, playing Musgrave Park, Cork on June 14th, Malahide Castle, Dublin on Friday June 16th and Belsonic, Belfast on Saturday June 17th. The news comes ahead of sold out dates in Dublin, Limerick & Belfast.

Released this summer, Paolo Nutini’s fourth studio album Last Night In The Bittersweet has been met with critical and commercial success reaching number one in the UK album charts and features the singles ‘Acid Eyes’, ‘Shine A Light’ and ‘Through The Echoes’.

Ticket Information

Tickets to see Paolo Nutini live in Dublin & Cork in 2023 are priced €59.90 and will go on sale at 10am this Friday, August 19th at 10am via Ticketmaster.