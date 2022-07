Villagers Conor O’Brien on stage last night in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens (photo credit: Stephen White)

Villagers returned to the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin last night to once again mesmerize a sold-out crowd in the scenic outdoor venue in the height of summer, playing tracks from a rich back catalog that includes the albums, Fever Dreams, Awayland, Darling Arithmetic, & more. The Last Mixed Tape was there to cover the event.

All photos by Stephen White. Click and scroll through the gallery below.

Advertisements