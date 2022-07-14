Ireland Music Week 2022 line-up announced

The list of artists set to play as part of the Ireland Music Week 2022 line-up has been announced today, the acts will play at the annual showcase and conference in venues across Dublin from October 4th – 7th, with the music showcases taking place over two nights – Thursday 6th and Friday 7th from 8pm.

The festival made the annual call in April for artists to apply, and over 500 acts applied via First Music Contact’s platform Breaking Tunes. The acts were chosen independently by both international and Irish industry professionals.

ALEX TIERNEY

AOIFE WOLF

ARTHUR VALENTINE

BANRÍON

BEDROOMS

BOBBI ARLO

BOG BODIES

BONNIESONGS

BRICKNASTY

BULLET GIRL

CHRIS WONG

EFÉ

ELLIE O’NEILL

F3MIII

FLOOR SHOW

GRAVE GOODS

GURRIERS

HELEN MURRAY

ISAAC JONES

JEORGE II

KATIE PHELAN

KYOTO LOVE HOTEL

LAST APOLLO

LAURA DUFF

LAUREN ANN

LEMONADE SHOELACE

LUCY MCWILLIAMS

LYDIA FORD

MATT Ó

MOUNT PALOMAR

MOVING STILL

N.O.A.H

NAKED LUNGS

NEGRO IMPACTO

OF ALL LIVING THINGS

PAPER CLAP

PIXIE CUT RHYTHM ORCHESTRA

PRETTY HAPPY

REALLY GOOD TIME

RIA RUA

ROE

SALAMAY

SEBA SAFE

SHOBSY

SKINNER

SKY ATLAS

SPRINTS

SWEET LEMONDAE

THE SCRATCH

THUMPER

Tickets for Ireland Music Week 2022 are on sale now via https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ireland-music-week-2022-tickets-327187355187

