Ireland Music Week 2022 line-up announced

The list of artists set to play as part of the Ireland Music Week 2022 line-up has been announced today, the acts will play at the annual showcase and conference in venues across Dublin from October 4th – 7th, with the music showcases taking place over two nights – Thursday 6th and Friday 7th from 8pm.
The festival made the annual call in April for artists to apply, and over 500 acts applied via First Music Contact’s platform Breaking Tunes. The acts were chosen independently by both international and Irish industry professionals.
IRELAND MUSIC WEEK 2022 LINE-UP
ALEX TIERNEY
AOIFE WOLF
ARTHUR VALENTINE
BANRÍON
BEDROOMS
BOBBI ARLO
BOG BODIES
BONNIESONGS
BRICKNASTY
BULLET GIRL
CHRIS WONG
EFÉ
ELLIE O’NEILL
F3MIII
FLOOR SHOW
GRAVE GOODS
GURRIERS
HELEN MURRAY
ISAAC JONES
JEORGE II
KATIE PHELAN
KYOTO LOVE HOTEL
LAST APOLLO
LAURA DUFF
LAUREN ANN
LEMONADE SHOELACE
LUCY MCWILLIAMS
LYDIA FORD
MATT Ó
MOUNT PALOMAR
MOVING STILL
N.O.A.H
NAKED LUNGS
NEGRO IMPACTO
OF ALL LIVING THINGS
PAPER CLAP
PIXIE CUT RHYTHM ORCHESTRA
PRETTY HAPPY
REALLY GOOD TIME
RIA RUA
ROE
SALAMAY
SEBA SAFE
SHOBSY
SKINNER
SKY ATLAS
SPRINTS
SWEET LEMONDAE
THE SCRATCH
THUMPER
